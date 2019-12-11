Regional markets mixed on trade deal uncertainty

Some regional investors opted for a tactical retreat yesterday, given the doubts remaining over whether a "phase one" trade deal will be signed before further US tariffs on Chinese imports kick in on Sunday.

The result was a mixed session across the region.

As AxiTrader chief Asia market strategist Stephen Innes noted, "investors have been de-risking and are showing little appetite to add to new equity positions before Christmas".

As in Monday's session, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) spent most of yesterday flat before heading decidedly lower in the last hour of trading to end at 3,162.89, down 16.93 points, or 0.5 per cent.

Most indexes elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific fared similarly, including Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan, which all recorded slight losses.

On the other hand, China posted small gains, while South Korea was the region's best performer, with the Kospi Index adding 0.45 per cent.

The coming implementation of tariffs on US$160 billion (S$218 billion) of Chinese goods has kept investors focused on hopes of a trade deal, even if details are scant.

Oanda's Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley still believes an interim agreement is possible, "but maybe not probable before (Dec 15)". He added: "Given the tortuous path that has been walked to even get to this point, I dread to think of what will be required to reach a comprehensive one."

Trading volumes here hit 1.04 billion shares worth $1.1 billion, with losers trumping gainers 219 to 157.

One of the STI's biggest losers was index heavyweight Singtel, which dropped 2.3 per cent to $3.35, with 45.2 million shares traded.

Traders speculated that Singtel's performance could have been due to news reports in India speculating that the telco is considering investing between US$700 million and US$1 billion in its Indian associate Bharti Airtel.

Investor interest in Singtel expanded markedly late last month after Bharti Airtel announced that it will be raising tariffs for phone plan prices from Dec 3.

Meanwhile, the banks continued their retreat. United Overseas Bank lost 0.6 per cent to $25.31, DBS fell 0.2 per cent to $24.95 and OCBC Bank dipped 0.2 per cent to $10.62.

In the second line, MindChamps lost 5.2 per cent to 46 cents. Shares in the pre-school operator fell by as much as 24.8 per cent to 38 cents on Monday afternoon, leading to a query from the Singapore Exchange.

MindChamps is partially owned by Singapore Press Holdings.