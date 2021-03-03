Bulls And Bears

Regional markets feel the drag as China mulls over tightening

• Hang Seng, Shanghai, Nikkei down, while Kospi, KLCI see rise • STI ends mostly flat; all three local banks post declines • Three Jardine companies top best-performer tally

Tay Peck Gek
  • Published
    36 min ago

Singapore's blue-chip barometer, the Straits Times Index (STI), finished trading at 2,973.87 points yesterday, rising only 0.03 per cent, whereas several markets in Asia closed in the red.

The STI saw all the three local banks posting declines: OCBC dropped 0.09 per cent to $11.08, DBS was down 0.59 per cent to $26.94, and UOB shed 0.68 per cent to $24.99, with them trading cum-dividend.

Three Jardine companies topped the best-performer tally by value, as Jardine Matheson rose 3.8 per cent to US$53.60, Jardine Strategic was up 5.01 per cent to US$27.05 and Jardine Cycle & Carriage climbed 4.01 per cent to $22.31.

The mainboard-listed company Oceanus was the most heavily traded stock for the second straight day, with a trading volume of 452.9 million shares, and closed 11.1 per cent down at 6.4 Singapore cents.

Gainers lagged decliners 206 to 304 on the broader market, on a turnover of 2.75 billion securities worth $1.6 billion.

Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said that as opposed to Monday's "risk-on" sprint, it feels like the markets have dropped to a marathon pace, albeit with a few more headwinds after the Chinese central bank implied that policy would be less accommodative going forward.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 1.21 per cent lower, while its mainland counterpart Shanghai Composite Index also shed 1.21 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index was 0.86 per cent lower, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.40 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi index, on the other hand, climbed 1.03 per cent, as did the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index, which inched up 0.17 per cent.


A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 03, 2021, with the headline 'Regional markets feel the drag as China mulls over tightening'. Subscribe
