Regional markets fall as hopes of US-China deal ebb

US-China trade headlines continue to cast a pall over Asia's equity markets, which were also not helped by Wall Street's dour showing on Wednesday.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 37.57 points or 1.2 per cent to close at 3,192.21 on broad losses yesterday.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, markets in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan all closed lower.

AxiTrader chief Asia market strategist Stephen Innes acknowledged regional equities were lower across the board, but felt "the latest sell-off hasn't likely run deep enough".

This, he said, has yet to "entice aggressive bargain-hunting although the markdowns have seemingly abated".

"Asia has been nervous about the state of trade play all week with equities ex-China underperforming," said Mr Jeffrey Halley, Oanda's Asia-Pacific senior market analyst.

The region's indices were dampened by reports that US President Donald Trump is prepared to sign a pro-Hong Kong rights Bill once it passes through Congress.

The probability of progress between the US and China on a "phase one" trade deal is thus ebbing away.

In Singapore, third-quarter gross domestic product registered a 0.5 per cent growth year on year, thanks to a better-than-expected manufacturing performance.

Trading volume stood at 1.51 billion securities, 31 per cent over the daily average in the first 10 months of the year. Total turnover clocked in at $1.24 billion, 18 per cent over the 10-month daily average.

Across the market, decliners trumped advancers 259 to 132. The blue-chip index had 26 of its 30 counters in the red.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the STI's most active counter, closing 2.5 per cent lower at 99.5 cents, with 91.3 million shares changing hands. The shipbuilder had faced some selling in the middle of the week, following Monday's 8 per cent jump.

The local lenders fell, with DBS Group shedding 2.1 per cent to $25.64, OCBC Bank dropping 1.6 per cent to $10.94 and United Overseas Bank down 1.3 per cent at $26.06.

Among properties, CapitaLand fell four cents to $3.62, City Developments lost 11 cents to $10.50 and Ascott Reit closed flat at $1.31. The trio had announced plans to redevelop Liang Court into a mixed-use complex.

Agribusiness Wilmar International closed flat at $4.11 after expressing hope of getting the nod from authorities to list its Chinese unit in Shenzhen early next year.