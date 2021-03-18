Regional markets cautious ahead of key US Fed policy meeting

Cautious trading prevailed in major regional markets yesterday, with investors awaiting the outcome of the United States Federal Reserve's policy meeting although local shares defied the wary mood.

The Straits Times Index (STI) inched up 0.1 per cent, or 4.14 points, to close at 3,109.65, after trading in the red earlier in the day.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 220 to 216 after 2.28 billion shares worth $1.45 billion changed hands.

Elsewhere, regional markets mostly ended lower. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.6 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.5 per cent. Other key indices in Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong finished flat, each moving under 0.05 per cent yesterday.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said: "Asia equity markets (are) generally treading water with light turnover, indicating a lack of conviction."

He added that this strategy seemed reasonable as it was going to be hard for the Federal Open Market Committee to please everyone. The US Fed's two-day monetary policy meeting concluded overnight.

Venture Corp emerged as the top STI performer yesterday, rising 3.4 per cent to $19.95.

The other counters in the top five were real estate investment trusts (Reits).

Ascendas Reit added 2.7 per cent, and both CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Keppel DC Reit put on 2.3 per cent.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, the top STI gainer on Tuesday, performed the worst among index constituents yesterday, falling 3.9 per cent to $1.24.

Oceanus Group was the most actively traded counter by volume, falling 4.8 per cent to four cents, with 229.2 million shares having changed hands.