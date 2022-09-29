Regional markets awash in red ink after Wall Street's overnight fall

Shares here and across the region kept sliding yesterday following Wall Street's overnight decline that left the S&P 500 at its lowest level in almost two years.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 1.6 per cent or 49.19 points to 3,116.31, with losers beating gainers 430 to 171 on trade of 1.63 billion shares worth $1.75 billion.

There was more carnage elsewhere, suggesting that Singapore got off relatively lightly.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 3.4 per cent while South Korea's Kospi fell 2.5 per cent and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 1.5 per cent.

Malaysian shares declined 0.6 per cent and the Jakarta Composite slipped 0.5 per cent.

Australian shares recovered from a sizeable fall earlier in the session to close 0.5 per cent lower but still at a 14-week low.

The regional losses followed a session of red ink on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 extending its losing streak to a sixth session, its longest since February 2020.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong noted that weak performance in the region continues as markets take cues from the global environment that is increasingly averse to risk.

"A stark warning by the International Monetary Fund on the UK government's tax plans also provided additional cause for worry about the global landscape, with markets struggling to find any positive catalyst to drive a recovery," he said.

Only liquor firm Emperador and electronics manufacturer Venture Corporation were in the black among STI stocks.

Emperador gained 1 per cent to close at 50 cents while Venture edged up 0.1 per cent to $16.39.

DFI Retail Group, which fell 4.4 per cent to US$2.38, was at the bottom of the STI performance table.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding was hotly traded, declining 3.9 per cent to close at 37 cents, with 68.7 million shares traded.