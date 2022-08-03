Regional bourses wilt amid tensions over Pelosi trip

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan stoked geopolitical tensions and stirred regional markets yesterday, but Singapore's was one of the few that escaped negative territory - albeit narrowly.

She was the highest-ranking US official to set foot on the self-ruled island in 25 years last night. China views Taiwan as a renegade province and had warned the US against making the trip.

Bourses in the region, especially those in North Asia, felt the heat.

The visit may end up being another "short-term dislocation" for markets but "it's always concerning when they do happen", Wealth Enhancement Group senior portfolio consultant Ayako Yoshioka said on Bloomberg Radio.

Key markets in North Asia dipped by as much as 2.36 per cent.

In contrast, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI), the 30-stock benchmark, was 0.4 point or 0.01 per cent higher at 3,239.15 points. While it notched gains, the index has had the majority of its stocks in the red, with only seven finishing higher and three unchanged.

Decliners beat gainers 297 to 193 in the broader market on a turnover of 1.4 billion with a total value of $911.6 million.

Non-STI stock Nanofilm Technologies was down to near its 52-week low at $2.01, after dropping four cents.

The counter might face margin pressure from lockdowns in mainland China, while it grapples with the ongoing inflationary pressures as well as weak consumer sentiment, DBS group research said.

Nio closed US$0.71 or 3.5 per cent lower at US$19.86, despite reporting on Monday that it delivered more electric vehicles last month. It posted the biggest decline in value on the Singapore Exchange in July, shedding US$6.7 billion.

• Additional reporting by Bloomberg