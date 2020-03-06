Record profit lifts Aviva shares

LONDON • Aviva shares jumped yesterday as the life and general insurer posted a record profit in its first year under chief executive Maurice Tulloch, although he said the coronavirus outbreak added uncertainty to the outlook.

The insurer has received around 500 travel insurance claims related to the coronavirus so far and paid out around £500,000 (S$895,000), its executives said.

Mr Tulloch said the coronavirus epidemic "presents a new uncertainty in 2020".

The Aviva insider took over a year ago and has shied away from radical change to the business, which offers life and general insurance and has operations in Europe, Canada and Asia as well as Britain.

Operating profit rose 6 per cent to £3.2 billion, slightly above forecasts, on strong performance across the board, though profits in the UK life business dipped.

"There is still much to do," Mr Tulloch told a media call. "We will improve business performance further... with discipline on expenses and underwriting."

KBW analysts said the results were "positive", reiterating their market perform rating on the stock. Aviva's shares rose 4.3 per cent to 365 pence per share at 0845 GMT, at the top of the FTSE 100.

Chief financial officer Jason Windsor told the call that the insurer's investments did not have large exposure to equity markets, which suffered a correction last week. The firm said it would pay a dividend of 30.9 pence per share, up 3 per cent and in line with forecasts.

REUTERS