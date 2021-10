SINGAPORE - An ongoing feud between Raffles Education Corp's (REC) chairman and chief executive Chew Hua Seng and the company's substantial shareholder, billionaire Oei Hong Leong, continued to unfold over the weekend.

In a Saturday (Oct 23) letter addressed to Mr Oei and copied to The Straits Times, REC said the billionaire's attempts in a Friday letter to justify assertions that Mr Chew led REC to hire his family members at high salaries had "simply no basis".