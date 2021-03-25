Razer exceeds expectations to post first profit since 2014

HONG KONG • Razer surpassed forecasts and its annual revenue high mark as it recorded its first profit since 2014.

The gaming peripherals maker posted US$5.63 million (S$7.58 million) in net income off US$1.2 billion in revenue in the year to Dec 31. Both were above analysts' expectations, with the pandemic-afflicted 2020 spurring demand for PC gear that saw Razer's sales rise 48 per cent.

Most of Razer's income comes from hardware, with that unit contributing US$1.08 billion in sales. Besides its core business of gaming keyboards, mice and other accessories, the firm offers a line-up of laptops under its systems division, which it says has grown its market share outside of the United States.

"Despite the initial impact on our supply chain at the start of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our Systems business saw an acceleration in growth with strong double-digit percentage growth year on year since May, as a result of pent-up demand from consumers," Razer said in a statement. "We will seek to deliver outsized revenue growth and continued profitability in 2021" by focusing on hardware products with higher margins among other efforts, Razer chief strategy officer Lee Limeng said in a conference call yesterday.

This year is likely to be tough for Razer and other gaming peripheral makers because of the high base set in 2020, said Mr Matthew Kanterman, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. "Looking beyond, as gamers continue to adopt more premium hardware and as live streaming demand continues to rise, premium brands such as Razer are set to capture more market share and outperform the market's roughly 10 per cent growth rate in 2022 and beyond," he said.

BLOOMBERG