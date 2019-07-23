Raising leverage limit will hit Reits' low-risk image: Analyst

If the proposal to raise the leverage limit of real estate investment trusts (Reits) above 45 per cent is accepted, debt markets can no longer take a "broad-brush" approach and assume trusts are "low risk", said OCBC credit analyst Seow Zhi Qi.

She added that Reits will need to be assessed on a case-by-case basis as the financial discipline of their managers is crucial.

Her comments come in response to a Monetary Authority of Singapore consultation paper earlier this month that proposed changes to the Reits sector.

Raising the leverage limit would allow trusts to make acquisitions and propel earnings with a large debt headroom, but there may be higher credit risks.

This is because some properties may not have been accretive for unit holders, based on the 45 per cent leverage limit, but accretive with a 50 to 55 per cent limit as more debt could be used to fund the acquisition than using more equity.

Moreover, Reits have been seen as a "lower-risk and low-growth" asset class able to generate stable income to pay capital source providers such as bank debt, bonds, perpetual and equity holders.

"As such, it is questionable whether growth in and of itself is a good thing for bond holders," Ms Seow said.

In addition, a higher leverage limit may weaken the credit metrics of Reits, which have historically kept their aggregate leverage within 40 per cent despite the allowed limit of 45 per cent.

Stretching leverage to 50 to 55 per cent would broadly translate to a net gearing of 1 to 1.2 times, which OCBC said is higher than its net estimate average net gearing of 0.53 times as of March 31.

With changes to the aggregate leverage, the net gearing of Reits, typically lower than that of property developers, could inch higher and come close to that of property developers.

Ms Seow said the proposed changes will likely benefit perpetual holders of healthy Reits.

Sponsors would also benefit as they would be able to inject properties with greater ease into the Reits from a financial standpoint, including sizeable ones. This is because the cost of debt would be lower than the cost of equity.

As sponsors also typically own at least part of the Reit's managers, and Reit manager fees tend to be linked to asset bases, having a sponsor pipeline is beneficial to Reits in terms of growth, although this benefit to bond holders is "less apparent, given bond holders do not share in the upside", Ms Seow added.

Lastly, raising the leverage limit would help bolster the competitiveness of the Singapore Exchange, whose leverage limit is at the "stricter end" of the spectrum.

Singapore and Hong Kong have a leverage limit of 45 per cent, Malaysia imposes 50 per cent, and Thailand allows a leverage limit of up to 60 per cent with an investment-grade credit rating. The United States does not impose a leverage limit.