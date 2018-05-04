Raffles United assisting with CAD investigations

Raffles United and its subsidiary, Kian Ho, said in an exchange filing on May 4 that it received a letter dated May 2 from the CAD about the investigation. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS
SINGAPORE - Bearings and seals supplier Raffles United and its subsidiary, Kian Ho, are assisting the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) with investigations into potential breaches of the Securities and Futures Act.

The company said in an exchange filing on Friday (May 4) that it received a letter dated May 2 from the CAD about the investigation. The company has handed over requested documents, information and IT equipment dating back to Jan 1, 2015, to the CAD.

The CAD did not disclose further details on the investigations, the company said.

The company added that it will cooperate fully with the CAD and will make announcements as and when there are further significant developments.

Business and operations are not affected by the investigations and will continue as normal.

