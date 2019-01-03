Raffles Medical opens its first China hospital

Raffles Medical Group has opened a 700-bed hospital in Chongqing, its first international tertiary hospital in China.

The group also has medical centres providing outpatient services in seven other Chinese cities, it said in a Singapore Exchange announcement before the market opened yesterday.

The Chongqing hospital, which is owned and operated by the group, has a gross floor area of 100,000 sq m.

When fully opened, it will offer specialist services and centres of excellence in gastrointestinal surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, cardiovascular surgery, neuroscience and oncology.

It is in the Liangjiang New Area in Chongqing, and in the same district as Chongqing International Airport.

Management staff from Raffles Hospital Singapore will be seconded to the hospital, and some of the locally hired senior staff and doctors were posted to Singapore for an attachment to familiarise them with how the hospital works.

Raffles Medical said: "Apart from providing quality healthcare to the rising middle-and upper-income population in Chongqing, the hospital aims to meet a currently unmet demand for international quality healthcare service in Chongqing and its surrounding regions.

"Raffles Hospital Chongqing will also be meeting the healthcare needs of the increasing number of foreigners working and setting up their bases in Chongqing for the region."

The hospital brings the group's presence to 14 cities across Asia, including eight cities in China.

The group will open a second hospital in Shanghai this year. It will be in Qiandan, Pudong district.

Dr Loo Choon Yong, executive chairman of Raffles Medical Group, said in a statement: "This is an exciting time for us at Raffles, as we have been looking at the healthcare space in China for some time.

"We are committed to bringing the Raffles brand of quality, peer-reviewed healthcare to China through Raffles Hospital Chongqing and, in time to come, Raffles Hospital Shanghai."

The group's flagship is the 380-bed Raffles Hospital in Singapore. Last year, the private hospital added a new 20-storey Specialist Centre, offering 220,000 sq ft of gross floor area.