Raffles Education boss refutes claim of CAD probe

Private education provider Raffles Education's chairman and chief executive Chew Hua Seng has said that to his knowledge, there is no investigation by the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) against him, his wife or his son.

This was in response to an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) requisition notice dated Aug 31 which included a proposed resolution suggesting the existence of a pending CAD complaint against the three individuals, Mr Chew said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The notice was sent by Raffles Education shareholders Oei Hong Leong, his firm Oei Hong Leong Art Museum, and Indian education technology entrepreneur Shantanu Prakash.

They asked that a special auditor be appointed to review the circumstances surrounding Raffles Education's joint venture with Mr Prakash's India-listed Educomp Solutions, amid concerns of wrongdoing, including alleged forgery, corruption and disclosure failures.

In addition, they said Mr Prakash had filed a complaint with the CAD, relating to Mr Chew, his spouse Doris Chew, his son Chew Han Wei and other Raffles Education directors potentially having "colluded and conspired to fraudulently fabricate and forge documents towards extortion of Mr Prakash for land grabbing in India".

Mr Chew noted in his statement on Tuesday that Mr Prakash and Educomp are being probed by India's investigation agency for major corporate fraud, the Serious Fraud Investigations Office.

These investigations in India relate to allegations of fund diversion and land deals done at inflated prices by Educomp.

Mr Prakash is chairman and chief executive of the edtech company.

India's Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a criminal case against Educomp, Mr Prakash, a guarantor and former directors for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as for conspiracy, cheating and forgery, as they allegedly defrauded a consortium of banks of about 19.55 billion rupees (S$364.3 million), according to local media reports.

In Mr Chew's statement, he said he found it "curious" that Mr Oei aligned himself with Mr Prakash for the latest EGM requisition despite Raffles Education having won arbitration proceedings against Educomp and having initiated a lawsuit against the Indian businessman and another party.

Shares of Singapore mainboard-listed Raffles Education slid 1.74 per cent to close at 11 cents yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES