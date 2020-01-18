Q&M settles case against couple

A former Mrs Malaysia Universe and her husband must pay Q&M Dental Group RM3.5 million (S$1.2 million) as part of a settlement after the firm sued them for alleged breach of agreements.

Mainboard-listed Q&M had sued Madam Zoe Chong Lee Lee and her husband, Matthew Hong An Liang, who used to run Q&M dental clinics in Johor in 2017.

It alleged that the pair deposited or transferred company funds into their personal accounts and set up a competing outfit behind Q&M Johor clinics, using the firm's resources illegally.

Q&M, in a bourse filing on Thursday, said it had reached a full settlement of all the claims on Sept 10, via consent judgment issued by the Johor Bahru High Court.

Besides paying the settlement sum, Dr Hong and Madam Chong agreed to publish in print an open apology, albeit without admission of liability, to the company in one Malaysian newspaper and in one Singapore newspaper.

This was done in Malaysia's Nanyang Siang Pau and The Straits Times in Singapore on Wednesday.

Dr Hong will also resign as a director of two Johor Q&M entities - Q&M Dental Surgery (Molek) and Q&M Dental Surgery (Austin).

He and his wife will transfer their joint 30 per cent stake in Q&M Johor to the parent company for a nominal sum of RM2.

THE BUSINESS TIMES