Q&M Dental shares advance on report of strong earnings trajectory

SINGAPORE - Listed Q&M Dental Group's stock jumped as much as 4 per cent on Tuesday (March 30) after Maybank Kim Eng (MKE) put out a strong "buy" recommendation on it on Monday and set a target price of 87 cents.

This is 25 cents, or 40 per cent, above the closing price of 62 cents yesterday. Some 8.5 million shares changed hands as the counter gained a nett 1.5 cents. Earlier, it hit an intraday high at 63 cents.

MKE said that its target price pegged the group at 22 times FY2021 earnings, which "implies about 15 per cent discount to sector average of 26 times".

"We expect the group to close the valuation gap against its bigger listed peers due to more superior earnings trajectory of 58 per cent/20 per cent/13 per cent for FY2021-FY2023," MKE analyst Eric Ong noted in the report, adding that this represents a three-year compound annual growth rate of around 30 per cent, compared with 14 per cent in FY2018-20.

MKE noted that Q&M aims to open up to 30 outlets a year in Singapore and Malaysia from this year, for the next 10 years.

The company's expansion into Covid-19 testing, its strong cashflows, low gearing and solid balance sheet were also cited as strong positive factors for future earnings growth.

Covid-19 testing lab Acumen Diagnostics, in which Q&M has a 51 per cent stake, is expanding testing capacity and set to capture a sizeable pie of the test business from the Government, MKE noted. "We have forecast earnings contribution of $8 million from sales of test kits and lab services, which forms over 25 per cent of its Patmi (profit after tax and minority interests) in FY2021."

Meanwhile, its dental business has proven resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"To maintain its competitive edge, the group has also made inroads into the development of advanced technology in healthcare with the establishment of EM2AI (formerly known as Q&M Dental AI) in 2018. It plans to launch the ethical AI enhanced guided dental treatment plan in Singapore this year, which should help to cater to the rising customer demand for higher value specialist dental healthcare," MKE noted.

Q&M operates 118 dental clinics, five medical clinics and three dental supplies and equipment distribution companies across Singapore, Malaysia and China.

Its net earnings for FY2020 came to $20 million on a revenue of $138 million.

It declared a dividend of 3.4 cents for the year. Its net gearing as at end-2020 was 23 per cent.