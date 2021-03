Listed Q&M Dental Group's stock jumped as much as 4 per cent yesterday after Maybank Kim Eng (MKE) put out a strong "buy" recommendation on it on Monday and set a target price of 87 cents.

This is 25 cents, or 40 per cent, above the closing price of 62 cents yesterday. Some 8.5 million shares changed hands as the counter gained a nett 1.5 cents. Earlier, it hit an intraday high at 63 cents.