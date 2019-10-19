Q&M Dental opens Singapore's first private dental college

Q&M Dental Group has opened Singapore's first private dentistry college, offering graduate diploma studies in clinical dentistry.

The Q&M College of Dentistry's two-year graduate diploma course in clinical dentistry comprises nine modules covering courses including patient management and ethics in dentistry, orthodontics and implant dentistry.

Classes at its college at City Square Mall start for its first intake next Monday, it said on Thursday. Its faculty will include 32 lecturers.

Apart from dentists here, the college could also enrol practitioners in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and China.

In a separate initiative, Q&M has committed to giving at least $500,000 a year in scholarships to local bachelor of dental surgery students, starting with an initial group of nine.

The scholarships will help National University of Singapore dentistry students pay their school fees. Depending on the grants received, the scholars will serve as dentists at Q&M for a minimum of two years.

The Government announced plans in August to increase bursary amounts as part of an initiative to make tertiary education accessible across the population.

Larger university bursaries and financial awards from private corporations, such as Q&M, will give Singaporeans more opportunities to pursue higher education at a lower cost.

Separately, mainboard-listed Q&M said it is one of the companies participating in Enterprise Singapore's Scale-up SG programme, where selected high-growth local companies are groomed for accelerated expansion.

Chief executive Ng Chin Siau said: "By creating a new generation of dentists who possess not just essential skills, but an added expertise in advanced surgical skills, we hope to revolutionise the landscape of dentistry in Singapore and make it a hub for dental health in the region, and perhaps even in the world."