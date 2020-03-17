Qantas to slash 90% of international capacity as new travel restrictions bite

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Qantas Airways said on Tuesday (March 17) it would cut its international capacity by around 90 per cent until at least the end of May as travel demand to Australia plunges because of new restrictions on arrivals related to the coronavirus.

The changes, which include a 60 per cent cut to domestic capacity, represent the grounding of 150 aircraft, up from plans to ground 38 announced last week.

Qantas said it would have a significant labour surplus across its operations as a result and the impact was likely to be felt across its workforce of 30,000 people.