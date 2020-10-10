PwC S'pore programme to help foreign start-ups enter S-E Asia

PwC Singapore has launched a five-day programme to help foreign start-ups expand into South-east Asia.

The Scale Programme will include hands-on masterclasses, mentorship and networking sessions, PwC said yesterday.

Mr Patrick Yeo, its venture hub leader, noted: "South-east Asia's rapid growth makes it an attractive market for start-ups looking to scale up. Singapore being a global wealth management hub with strong regional connectivity and a business-friendly environment will be attractive as a regional hub for start-ups to expand into South-east Asia."

The in-house programme will also let start-ups gain access to a pipeline of new customers, new marketing channels and its professional network, said PwC.

"Participants will get the opportunity to build the right relationships in the ecosystem, such as potential investors, customers or key government agencies to drive commercial opportunities," it added.

The programme also aims to get start-ups pitch-ready, with mentors from the professional services firm "providing insights ranging from growth strategy, sales and marketing to fundraising such as the investment process and valuation".

The first batch of participants will begin on Monday. The session will be held virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sign up at: www.pwc.com/sg/scale-programme

THE BUSINESS TIMES