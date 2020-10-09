PwC Singapore launches programme to help foreign start-ups enter South-east Asia

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - PWC Singapore has launched a five-day programme to help foreign start-ups expand into South-east Asia.

The Scale Programme will include hands-on masterclasses, mentorship and networking sessions, said PwC in a statement on Friday (Oct 9).

Patrick Yeo, PwC Singapore's venture hub leader, said: "Against the backdrop of matured markets getting increasingly saturated, South-east Asia's rapid growth makes it an attractive market for start-ups looking to scale up.

"Singapore being a global wealth management hub with strong regional connectivity and a business-friendly environment will be attractive as a regional hub for start-ups to expand into South-east Asia."

Through the in-house programme by its venture hub, start-ups can also gain access to a pipeline of new customers, new marketing channels and its professional network, said PwC.

"Participants will get the opportunity to build the right relationships in the ecosystem, such as potential investors, customers or key government agencies to drive commercial opportunities," it added.

The programme also aims to get start-ups pitch-ready, with mentors from the professional services firm "providing insights ranging from growth strategy, sales and marketing to fundraising such as the investment process and valuation".

The first batch of participants will begin on Oct 12. The session will be held virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions. Start-ups who are interested to enrol in the programme can visit this website to sign up.