PwC Singapore investing $10m to upgrade staff's digital skills

PwC Singapore will invest $10 million over the next two years to develop the digital skills of around 3,500 employees, it said yesterday.

The pledge comes as the professional services company reported a 9.3 per cent rise in Asia revenue to US$6.1 billion (S$8.5 billion) for the year ended June 30, from US$5.7 billion in the previous 12 months.

Globally, gross revenue increased 7 per cent to US$42.4 billion from US$40.7 billion.

The Singapore programme includes classroom and virtual training on the basics of data visualisation, data analytics and automation, which will add up to more than 80,000 training hours, PwC said.

It will assess and improve staff's digital abilities through an app that recommends customised on-the-go upskilling plans and materials.

Other initiatives include e-learning platforms and a centralised solutions repository and technology collaboration platform.

PwC Singapore will also have employees with advanced digital skills to help other staff members tackle technological issues.

The programme here is in line with a worldwide undertaking.

Globally, PwC is committing US$3 billion to upskilling over the next four years. The money will be used primarily to train employees but will also fund development and sharing of technologies to support clients and communities.

There is an urgent need for organisations, governments and educators to fix the growing mismatch between skills people have and those needed for the digital world - and business has an important role to play, said PwC.

It released a survey last week showing that Singaporeans are the second-most nervous about the impact of technology on their jobs, among the 11 countries polled.

PwC Singapore executive chairman Yeoh Oon Jin said: "The programme is intended to drive a culture of innovation where each employee and partner is empowered with the right mindset and capabilities in data and automation."