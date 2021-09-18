Push for IPO listings by high-tech firms

Singapore is making a push to attract high-growth, high-tech local and regional companies to list on the Singapore Exchange.

A package of initiatives to support such initial public offerings (IPOs) was unveiled yesterday, including a fund that the Government and Temasek Holdings will co-invest in with an initial tranche of $1.5 billion.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said the initiatives - which also involve the investment arm of the Economic Development Board and the Monetary Authority of Singapore - will "blow new wind into the sails of our public equity market".