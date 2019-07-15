PUB awards Koh Brothers Eco unit and partner $668.2m pumping stations project

SINGAPORE - National water agency PUB has appointed Koh Brothers Eco Engineering's unit and its joint venture (JV) partner, China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company, for a $668.2 million pumping stations project at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant.

The contract was awarded to Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor (KBCE) and the JV partner after an open tender exercise in the fourth quarter of 2018 which received 16 bids.

Koh Brothers Eco has an effective 60 per cent stake in a JV company set up by KBCE and China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering for the project.

The pumping stations is a "major part" of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) Phase 2 project, PUB said on Monday (July 15). Construction is expected to conclude by 2025.

A total of five deep shafts will be constructed at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant to house 26 large capacity pumps. The largest pump has a capacity of 195,000 cubic metres a day, able to fill 78 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The pumping stations will be equipped to pump domestic and industrial used water from deep sewerage tunnels to the plant separately for treatment. While domestic used water will be treated before being purified further to NEWater, industrial used water will be treated and supplied to industries for reuse.

PUB said the DTSS Phase 2 project is an ambitious $6.5 billion infrastructure project which looks to boost Singapore's water sustainability through the reclamation and recycling of water in an endless cycle. The first phase of the project was completed in 2008.Yong Wei Hin, Director, DTSS Phase 2, PUB, said the pumping stations are the focal point that link the DTSS Phase 2 tunnels with the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant.

"Our goal is to ensure the sustainability and resilience of the used water system to facilitate large-scale water reclamation and recycling in Singapore, and the award of this contract brings us one step closer to it," Mr Yong added.

Koh Brothers Eco chief executive Paul Shin added the project win also marks a significant milestone for the firm as its order book grows beyond $1.0 billion. This is from $632.3 million as at March 31, the company said.

Koh Brothers Eco shares last closed at 4.2 cents on Friday, up 0.3 cent or 7.7 per cent.