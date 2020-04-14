PSA International's Saudi unit secures Dammam port container terminal deal

SINGAPORE - Saudi Global Ports (SGP), a subsidiary of Singapore's PSA International, and Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) agreed to build the two container terminals at the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

The new Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement was made in a virtual signing ceremony on Monday (April 13) amid the coronavirus pandemic, witnessed online by Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, said SGP in a statement.

The deal will make SGP the sole container terminal operator of the Saudi Arabian port.

SGP will also develop and modernise the port into a mega container hub and increase its annual handling capacity to an estimated 7.5 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

SGP estimates a total outlay of more than 7 billion Saudi riyal (S$2.6 billion) in the project, which will make it the largest seaport investment by a single operator under a public-private partnership.

Mawani president H.E Eng. Saad Abdul Aziz Al-Khalb said: "Under this agreement, SGP will invest and develop key infrastructure such as berths and container handling equipment, and will more than double the existing container handling capacity of King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam."

Under the patronage of H.R.H Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Eastern Province, the agreement was signed between the Mawani president and SGP chairman, Mr Abdulla Al Zamil.

The virtual ceremony was witnessed by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Transport H.E. Eng. Saleh Al Jasser and Singapore Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Dr Koh Poh Koon.

Key officials from the Singapore Embassy to Saudi Arabia, the Public Investment Fund, which is the majority shareholder in SGP, and PSA International were also at the ceremony.

Referring to the deal, Mr Khaw said in a Facebook post: "Doing so in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic is to reflect our joint commitment to keep the global supply chain intact, so that cargoes can move from exporters to importers without disruption."

Henoted that if ports and shipping networks are frozen, how can masks and medicine reach the patients?

"Global solidarity will defeat the virus. Divided, many unnecessary lives will perish," he said.

Mr Tan Chong Meng, Group CEO of PSA International, thanked Mawani and Saudi Arabia for trusting PSA to deliver another significant investment.

SGP currently operates a container terminal located along the eastern coastline of King Abdul Aziz Port, which is an important deep-water hinterland port in the Arabian Gulf serving the major provincial cities in the eastern and central provinces of the Kingdom.