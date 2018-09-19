Proposals sought to tackle specific online security challenges

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and venture capital firm TNB Ventures are seeking solutions to address specific online security challenges, the CSA announced yesterday.

The initiative is being undertaken alongside Ascendas-Singbridge Group, PacificLight Power, Singapore LNG Corporation, SMRT Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings.

There are two categories of challenges. One is advanced protection and detection, which aims to help end users counter cyber attacks, and the other is advanced security operations, which looks at ways to improve system management to reduce vulnerabilities.

The submission period for proposals closes on Dec 18.

Providers whose proposals are shortlisted will be invited to discuss their ideas with the participating organisations.

The selected solutions may also be awarded with proof-of-concept funding of up to $500,000 under CSA's Co-innovation and Development Proof-of-Concept Scheme.

"The cyber-threat landscape is evolving rapidly," said CSA deputy chief executive of development Teo Chin Hock.

"To build our cyber defences and at the same time grow the industry, innovation is important."

He added that the CSA hopes the call for proposals will help the participating organisations streng-then their cyber resilience while also providing opportunities for solution providers to develop and commercialise cutting-edge ideas.

TNB Ventures managing director Michael Yap said: "Through this initiative, we aim to provide greater opportunities for innovative solutions to be supported and adopted more widely."

• Interested parties can visit https://www.tnb.vc/cybercall2018 to find more information on the industry call.