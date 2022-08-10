PropNex Q2 profit falls 20.7% to $13.1m after fewer marketing launches

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Real estate agency PropNex on Wednesday (Aug 10) posted a 20.7 per cent drop in net profit for the second quarter, as revenue fell due to fewer marketing launches.

Net profit for the three months to June 30 stood at $13.1 million, compared with a net profit of $16.5 million posted the same period a year ago.

The results translate to earnings per share (EPS) of 3.54 cents, against EPS of 4.46 cents last year.

Revenue was down 11.4 per cent year on year to $230.7 million from $260.5 million, as commission income from project marketing services fell due to fewer marketing launches. This was partially offset by a rise in commission income from agency services as more such transactions were completed during the quarter.

The board has proposed an interim dividend of $5.5 cents, which represents an annualised yield of 6.5 per cent based on the counter's $1.70 trading price as at Aug 5. The dividend will be paid on Sep 2, after the book closure date on Aug 23.

For the six months ended June 30, net profit was down 13.8 per cent to $27 million, from $31.3 million in the year-ago period, translating to an EPS of $0.073. Revenue dropped 1.8 per cent to $472.3 million from $481.1 million.

PropNex shares were trading down one cent, or 0.6 per cent, to $1.67 at 9.22am on Wednesday, after its results announcement.