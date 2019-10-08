PropertyGuru seeking $337m IPO in Australia

South-east Asian real estate portal PropertyGuru, which counts buyout firms TPG Capital and KKR among its backers, intends to list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), in a move that will fund potential expansion plans such as an online mortgage marketplace and data offerings.

In a prospectus lodged yesterday, the property technology company based in Singapore gave an indicative price range of A$3.70 to A$4.50 a share for the initial public offering (IPO).

Assuming the final price is at the midpoint of the indicative range and the offer is successful, the IPO will raise about A$362.6 million (S$337 million), PropertyGuru said in a media statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, the low end of the price range works out to a total of A$345 million, while the high end translates to A$380.2 million.

The retail offer is expected to open next Wednesday and close on Oct 22. The final price will be announced to the market on Oct 24.

About 30.1 per cent to 32.2 per cent of the company will be held by new investors plus existing investors who are not subject to voluntary escrow deeds.

Based on the midpoint of the indicative price range, TPG and KKR are expected to hold 26 per cent and 23.3 per cent, respectively, of shares in PropertyGuru on issue at the completion of the IPO.

TPG and KKR currently hold 30.4 per cent and 27.25 per cent, respectively.

The indicative market capitalisation will be within the range of A$1.16 billion to A$1.36 billion, according to the prospectus.

PropertyGuru runs digital property classifieds marketplaces in five countries across South-east Asia: Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The group has an average 60 per cent market share across these five core markets, and more than 23 million property seekers visit its portals every month, it said.

When asked why PropertyGuru decided to list on the ASX despite not having businesses in Australia, a company spokesman declined to comment.

Part of the IPO proceeds will be used to pursue the company's growth strategy, which includes potentially developing data offerings to customers, as well as creating an online mortgage marketplace to provide property seekers in its core markets with convenient access to mortgage financing, said chief executive Hari Krishnan.

PropertyGuru did not announce any plans to expand into Australia.

In the prospectus, Australia and Britain are cited as examples of developed markets, in contrast to its South-east Asian core market, which lags behind in terms of Internet penetration and is still in the early stages of offline-to-online migration for real estate advertising.

In its statement, the company said that its pro forma revenue has grown at a 26 per cent compound annual rate over the last three years.

Last year, PropertyGuru also became Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) positive and free cash flow positive.

The prospectus stated that PropertyGuru will likely start with developing online mortgage marketplace products in Singapore and Malaysia.

PropertyGuru also identified growth opportunities such as refinancing, transaction and insurance, as well as home services like connections and repairs.

The firm's chairman Olivier Lim said the market opportunity for online property advertising in its core markets is underpinned by trends such as strong population growth, urbanisation, increasing Internet penetration, greater access to cellphones, especially smartphones, and rising wealth levels leading to the expansion of the middle classes - a key driver of housing demand.

"Online property advertising on our digital platforms offers agents and developers more cost-effective solutions than traditional print channels, and allows them to target a broader audience," Mr Lim said.

"We expect these trends to shift property advertising away from print and other offline channels in our core markets to online."

In the past 12 years, PropertyGuru has grown from a single-market start-up to a diversified property technology company.

Its portfolio of products includes online classifieds marketplaces as well as a regional property awards business. It also provides a sales automation solution, PropertyGuru FastKey, used by property developers to enable end-to-end project management from launch to sales conversion.