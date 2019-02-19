Procurri loses second potential buyer as New State withdraws offer

SINGAPORE - Enterprise hardware supplier Procurri Corporation said a proposed investor New State Capital Partners has withdrawn its acquisition offer, it said on Tuesday (Feb 19).

No specific reasons were provided for the withdrawal of the letter of intent by New State - with the deal first announced on Feb 3. New State - a private investment firm which operates in the US and focuses on investments in business, healthcare and industrial services industries - had proposed to acquire all the shares of the company, other than treasury shares and shares held by substantial shareholder Irrucorp, via a scheme of arrangement.

Irrucorp - in which Procurri chairman and global CEO Sean Murphy, and executive director and global president Edward Flachbarth are deemed to have interests - owns about 12.03 per cent of the company as at March 16, 2018, according to Procurri's 2017 annual report.

New State's latest withdrawal follows a termination of further discussions with another interested buyer, who was unnamed.

Shares of Procurri last traded on Feb 15 at $0.31.