Procurri, DeClout flag 'no certainty' over general offer from unidentified third party

SINGAPORE - Procurri Corp on Monday (Oct 8) said the unidentified third party that in September indicated interest to launch a voluntary general offer for the company is conducting "due diligence" on the mainboard-listed enterprise hardware supplier.

With that, "no definitive agreements" have been signed, it said.

Procurri is 47 per cent owned by Catalist-listed DeClout, which likewise flagged on Monday that there is "no certainty that any transaction will be consummated arising from these indications of interest".

Shares of Procurri last traded at $0.30, while that of DeClout last traded at $0.081.