Privatisation, sale options considered but not viable

Various options were explored before the proposal to restructure Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) media business was made, said the company's chief executive Ng Yat Chung.

Mr Ng told a virtual dialogue organised by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) that options such as privatisation or selling the media unit had been considered.

However, any party that takes over the business will be subject to the same challenges the company is facing, particularly the decline in print advertising revenue.

Being in a commercial firm whose shareholders expect a fair return was therefore not viable, said Mr Ng at the meeting on Thursday.

Transferring the entire media-related business to a company limited by guarantee, or CLG, will allow profits to be reinvested, rather than being distributed to investors.

"So this is how we came to a solution that requires us to find a sustainable future for the media business," he said, adding that the CLG model will present more opportunities for the business to raise funds.

SPH, which publishes The Straits Times, announced in May that it will transfer its entire media-related business to a CLG.

The move followed a review announced in March amid structural changes that had severely disrupted the traditional business model, which had relied on print advertising revenue.

With the loss-making media unit hived off, SPH is expected to benefit from its non-media assets, prompting queries as to why a "profitable business" should be handed over to Keppel Corporation.

Keppel had made a $2.2 billion bid to privatise SPH's non-media business. The deal, which values SPH at $3.4 billion, will take place through a scheme of arrangement, subject to SPH shareholders first approving the media restructuring plan.

Under the scheme, SPH shareholders will receive a total consideration of $2.099 for each SPH share they own. This will consist of 66.8 cents in cash per share, 0.596 Keppel real estate investment trust (Reit) unit (valued at 71.5 cents per share) and 0.782 SPH Reit unit (valued at 71.6 cents per share).

Mr Ng said that while there is a plan to grow the non-media business on its own, the company had gone through the process of evaluating more than 20 offers for this segment to get the best value for shareholders.

He added that while he understands that an all-cash offer may be favoured, none of the offerors proposed such a deal.

SPH had said that the offer price of $2.099 per share represents a premium of about 40 per cent based on the last trading price before the announcement of SPH's strategic review on March 30.

Shareholders will also get steady dividend yields in the 4 per cent range, based on the historical averages for SPH Reit and Keppel Reit.

SPH will hold a virtual extraordinary general meeting on Sept 10 to seek shareholder approval on the restructuring and forming a new Constitution.

