Presidents of 3 Japan Post Group firms to resign today: Report

TOKYO • The presidents of three Japan Post Group companies will step down today amid a scandal involving insurance sales, local broadcaster Japan News Network (JNN) reported.

It said the executives would step down at a press briefing today, amid an ongoing scandal involving Japan Post insurance sales. Japan Post said that it is unaware of any plans by the officials to resign.

The report named the trio as Japan Post Holdings president Masatsugu Nagato, Japan Post Company president Kunio Yokoyama and Japan Post Insurance president Mitsuhiko Uehira.

Former internal affairs and communications minister Hiroya Masuda was expected to be named Japan Post Holdings president, while the other two posts would likely be filled by internal candidates, said JNN.

Japan Post said in a statement that the unit presidents had not indicated their intention to resign at this point.

The holding company's shares were down 0.5 per cent in early afternoon trading on Wednesday, taking its year-to-date decline to 20 per cent. Japan Post Insurance dipped 1 per cent, heading for a 28 per cent tumble this year.

The report of management change comes amid allegations that Japan Post Group employees cheated policyholders because of pressure to meet sales targets. A third-party probe last week found 12,836 cases where customers said they were subjected to problematic insurance sales practices.

The incident has also forced the government to consider holding off its plan to sell US$10 billion (S$13.5 billion) worth of shares in Japan Post Holdings, according to people familiar with the situation.

When asked about his possible resignation, Mr Nagato told a press conference last week he would announce his decision at an "appropriate time".

The third-party panel report painted a damning picture of Japan Post's work culture, in which employees were chastised in front of colleagues for poor performance. The scandal has shocked Japan, where many people rely on the nation's 24,000 post offices for financial services and mail delivery.

Mr Nagato, a former Mizuho Bank senior executive, became chief executive of Japan Post Holdings in April 2016 after his predecessor was hospitalised.

Mr Masuda started his career as a bureaucrat and served as governor of Iwate prefecture. He was also chairman of a panel overseeing Japan Post's privatisation process during 2013-2016.

BLOOMBERG