PPE maker Medtecs' net profit soars to $175m on higher sales

Medtecs International, a maker of personal protective equipment (PPE), saw explosive net profit growth last year to US$131.7 million (S$175.2 million). This is up from US$1.2 million for 2019.

Net profit growth was due to improved economies of scale and the higher proportion of sales of Medtecs-branded products and PPEs, the company said in a regulatory filing yesterday.

Earnings per share came in at 23.973 US cents for FY2020, up from 0.211 US cent for the preceding year.

Revenue for the year to Dec 31, 2020 jumped to US$400.3 million, nearly six times the US$69 million a year earlier. This came on the back of increased global demand for PPEs amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to an increase in sales, Medtecs said.

A final cash dividend of 4.18 US cents has been recommended for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2020, versus no dividend for the year-ago period.

In another bourse filing, Medtecs noted that it has incorporated a subsidiary in the United States with a paid-up capital of US$1,000 on Oct 19 last year. The principal activities of Medtecs USA Corporation is in the manufacturing and supply of PPE and healthcare products.

Separately, Ms Yang Wan Chien, who is based in Taiwan, was appointed general counsel with effect from yesterday.

Ms Yang, 40, is the daughter of executive chairman Clement Yang and non-executive chairman of Medtecs Taiwan Corp Sherry Chen. She is also the sister of Mr William Yang, who is deputy chairman, executive director and chief executive of the company.

Last November, Medtecs' shares rose 12 per cent after it announced it was eyeing a mainboard transfer on the Singapore Exchange.

The counter closed at $1 yesterday, down 10 cents or 9 per cent.

THE BUSINESS TIMES