Powered by record deliveries, Tesla adds $195b to market value

NEW YORK • Tesla is off to a strong start to the new year after the electric carmaker smashed its quarterly record for deliveries in what one analyst called a "trophy-case" performance.

Its shares jumped 14 per cent in New York, the biggest gain since March and the best start to a year since going public in 2010.

The US$144 billion (S$195 billion) in market value that Tesla added on Monday is more than the value of almost 90 per cent of the companies in the S&P 500 Index.

Deliveries totalled 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter - above the average analyst estimate of 263,000, and topping its high of 241,300 from the previous quarter.

Annual handovers worldwide last year surged to a record 936,172, up 87 per cent from 2020, Texas-based Tesla said on Sunday.

"This is a trophy-case quarter for Tesla as the company blew away even bull-case expectations," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said in an e-mail. He called it a "jaw-dropper performance" for the end of the year that gives "massive tailwinds" heading into 2022.

It also underscores the "green tidal wave taking hold" for Tesla and chief executive officer Elon Musk, Mr Ives said in a note to clients. The results also point to robust demand in China and Tesla's skills at navigating the global semiconductor shortage, he said.

Mr Musk, who has pledged delivery growth despite the "supply chain nightmare" last year, praised his crew on Twitter.

Quarterly deliveries are one of the most closely watched indicators for Tesla. They underpin its financial results and are widely seen as a barometer of consumer demand for electric vehicles (EV) because the company has led the charge for battery-powered cars.

The firm has said repeatedly it expects 50 per cent annual increases in deliveries over a multi-year period. The seventh consecutive quarterly gain comes amid a global semiconductor slump that has crimped production at most other carmakers and kept sales in check despite rising demand.

"As the competition heats up from incumbent (original equipment manufacturers) and new entrants alike, we see 2022 becoming a critical year for Tesla," said Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne.

The EV market leader's shares soared almost 50 per cent last year to a market valuation exceeding US$1 trillion, one of only a handful of United States-based public companies to have achieved that status.

The shares reached a record high in early November before plunging after Mr Musk began unloading 10 per cent of his stake.

