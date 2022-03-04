Powell backs quarter-point rate increase in March

WASHINGTON • US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, balancing high US inflation against the complex new risks of a European land war, said on Wednesday that the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting, but would be ready to move more aggressively if inflation does not cool as quickly as expected.

He called the Russian invasion of Ukraine "a game changer" that could have unpredictable consequences. "There are events yet to come and we don't know what the real effect on the US economy will be," he told the House Financial Services Committee during a monetary policy hearing overshadowed by the conflict in Europe.

But he said that for now, the Fed was proceeding largely as planned to raise the target overnight federal funds rate and reduce the size of its balance sheet in order to tame inflation that is currently the highest it has been since the 1980s.

Mr Powell said he will back a quarter-point rate increase when the Fed meets on March 15 to 16, effectively putting to rest debate over starting a post-pandemic round of rate hikes with a larger than usual half-point increase.

But the Fed chief added that he was ready to use larger or more frequent rate moves if inflation does not slow, and may over time need to push rates to restrictive levels above 2.5 per cent - slowing economic growth rather than simply stimulating it less robustly.

The job market, Mr Powell noted in prepared testimony, was "extremely tight", and Fed officials have declared their maximum employment goal effectively met.

The pandemic's impact on the economy appeared to be easing and "demand is strong", he said. However, inflation is currently triple the Fed's 2 per cent target, and has become a prime political concern for the Biden administration.

Even with the immediate focus on inflation, Mr Powell's testimony was framed by the conflict in Ukraine, and what it might mean for the United States and world economies in the weeks or even years ahead.

He said Fed staff had begun analysing different scenarios but that too much remained unknown about an event whose full implications may "be with us for a very long time".

"Making appropriate monetary policy in this environment requires a recognition that the economy evolves in unexpected ways. We will need to be nimble in responding to incoming data and the evolving outlook.

"We will proceed carefully as we learn more about the implications of the Ukraine war on the economy," Mr Powell said.

"We have an expectation that inflation will peak and begin to come down this year. To the extent inflation comes in higher or is more persistently high... we would be prepared to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings."

Mr Powell will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. The Fed chief is required to testify to those House and Senate committees twice a year as part of the central bank's semi-annual reviews of monetary policy.

REUTERS