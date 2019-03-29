Pound slides as lawmakers reject Theresa May's Brexit divorce plan again

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The pound fell to an almost three-week low as lawmakers voted down Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan for a third time, leaving the UK to choose between no deal and a long extension to find an alternative.

Sterling had rallied earlier on rumours that some opposition Labour lawmakers would move to back May's plan but reversed course just ahead of the result.

The British Prime Minister pledged before the vote that she would quit if lawmakers backed her plan.

The currency is still one of the best performing among peers this year on speculation Britain will avoid crashing out of the European Union.

"From our perspective, we think sterling has been trading with the benefit of the doubt for long enough," said Ned Rumpeltin, the European head of currency strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank.

A close below US$1.30 this week "points to renewed pressure on sterling into Monday's second round of indicative votes in Parliament."

The pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2996, after touching the lowest since March 11.

The currency weakened 0.4 per cent to 86.36 pence per euro.

The yield on UK 10-year government bonds was little changed at 0.99 per cent.

The European Council's President Donald Tusk called an emergency EU summit for April 10, ahead of the current April 12 deadline to leave the bloc.