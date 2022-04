SINGAPORE - The Port of Rotterdam is looking to invest around €1.5 billion (S$2.2 billion) over the next five years on infrastructure developments, which will help reduce its emissions and reinvent itself as a hub for low-carbon energy and the clean industry.

The initiatives will include projects that enable the supply and use of low-carbon and clean marine fuels at the port, its chief executive Allard Castelein told The Straits Times on Wednesday (April 6).