'Popiah King' Sam Goi re-elected Hanwell chairman with ouster of two directors

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Businessman Sam Goi has, in the tussle for board control at consumer products supplier Hanwell Holdings, emerged a victor as two directors from the other camp were ousted at Thursday's (April 29) annual general meeting (AGM).

Both Tang Cheuk Chee and Yeo See Liang failed to be re-elected at the shareholders' meeting as each of them only had about 45 per cent of the votes in support of their return to the board. However, they will remain as executives of the mainboard-listed Hanwell.

Hanwell's website showed Ms Tang's first appointment as its director in 2011, and she was a member of the risk management committee before failing to be re-elected on Thursday. She is a substantial shareholder with a 19.4 per cent stake.

Mr Yeo was appointed director only in February, and he is Hanwell's chief operating officer.

In contrast, shareholders voted in favour of Mr Goi's re-election as non-executive chairman as he garnered over 94 per cent of the votes, and John Chen Seow Phun as independent director (non-executive deputy chairman).

Mr Goi has a 23 per cent stake in the manufacturer and distributor of a variety of well-known brands of consumer products, including Royal Umbrella rice, Beautex tissue paper and Fortune tofu.

Popularly known as 'Popiah King', Mr Goi is the founder and chairman of food group Tee Yih Jia, the world's largest manufacturer of popiah skin. He is also executive chairman of listed property developer GSH Corp.

He had offered to be executive chairman for a nominal fee of $1 per annum following the resignation of Allan Yap in September last year, after the latter was disqualified to hold directorship as a bankrupt. Mr Goi's offer was not accepted.

Mr Goi told The Business Times: "I firmly believe Hanwell has a strong set of brand assets and the potential to expand the scale of its business and to grow regionally. This change in leadership is an opportunity for Hanwell to reposition itself and reset its growth strategy."

Hanwell said it is working with e-commerce platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, Redmart, Amazon and Qoo10, in a reply ahead of the AGM to queries from shareholders about offering products in bundles via these avenues. The firm is also assessing the feasibility of having its own e-commerce platform.

Hanwell shares were flat at 47.5 cents as at the midday break on Thursday.