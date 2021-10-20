Police studying UN report linking firm to N. Korea fuel supply

The police are looking into a United Nations Security Council report, which alleged that a Singapore-based oil trading company supplied fuel to North Korea in breach of international sanctions.

Singapore takes its obligations under the UN Security Council resolutions seriously, a police spokesman told The Straits Times.

"We will not hesitate to take action against the entities and individuals involved if there is evidence that they have breached our laws," the spokesman said.

Winson Group, founded by Singaporean Tony Tung, has rebutted details of its purported illicit activity set out in a 261-page UN report dated Sept 8 but seemingly released only earlier this month.

The report, seen by ST, covers humanitarian developments in North Korea and observations on its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, among other things.

It cites research from various bodies and media reports in alleging that Winson is "a key node in the illicit fuel procurement activities" of North Korea. Some allegations include that there were connections between Winson and the firms and individuals involved in fuel transfers to North Korea.

Winson said in an earlier media statement that it "denies, in the strongest possible terms, any and all allegations and/or insinuations".

It added that the UN's investigations into the group were triggered by a report in March and unspecified "subsequent media articles", all of which contained "material inaccuracies and/or false allegations and/or insinuations against Winson".

The report was published by British defence and security think-tank Royal United Services Institute.

"The (UN) panel does not appear to have attempted to independently verify any of the allegations in those reports," the group said.

Winson said it had cooperated with the UN when the latter sought information and documents as part of its investigations.

However, a significant number of allegations and insinuations made against Winson in the UN report related to matters that were not part of the panel's questions put to Winson, the company said.

"Winson, therefore, has not been given any opportunity to be heard and/or present its case in relation to such allegations and insinuations - which amounts to a substantial breach of natural justice," it added.

When asked, Winson provided ST with documents showing its correspondence in previous months with the UN panel, where it offered assistance in the investigation.

A spokesman for Winson said the company has not been contacted by the police.

Winson was founded in 1998 in Singapore and has offices or projects in places such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and Dubai. Its office here is at One Raffles Place.

It has three main businesses - international oil trading, global marine bunkering, and oil storage and terminal facilities.