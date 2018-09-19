Plastoform to shut Shenzhen production plant, liquidate asset

Manufacturing service provider Plastoform Holdings will close its production facility in Shenzhen as it moves "to restructure its business and improve its operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness".

The company announced late on Monday that once production ceases, it will ask a court in China to liquidate its wholly owned Shenzhen subsidiary.

Plastoform said it faced challenges collecting debts from its major customers and insufficient sales orders to sustain operations.

"With the dynamic change in market during the last few years, sales orders and business have changed to high mix and low volume. It is not justified to keep a big scale manufacturing operation for small volume of business," it said. It added that without the manufacturing site, there would be cost savings in terms of monthly fixed overheads.

The firm said it plans to transform its manufacturing-oriented operations to a project-oriented business, with support from multiple contract manufacturers.

A project-oriented business model would involve the firm paying manufacturing costs associated with sales orders. This would better reflect the actual profit and loss performance for each project, it said.

Closing the Shenzhen facility is expected to result in non-recurring expenses that are likely to have material impact on the results for the financial year ending Dec 31.

Closing the Shenzhen facility is expected to result in non-recurring expenses that are likely to have material impact on the results for the financial year ending Dec 31.

Remaining assets would be realised and any funds generated used for staff for layoff compensation, government's expenses and payments to suppliers.

It is expected that there would be no residual value to be refunded to its immediate holding company, Plastoform Industries.

The firm's monthly loss for the first half was around HK$2 million to HK$3 million (S$350,000 to S$527,000) after taking out the one-off impairment loss on accounts receivable.