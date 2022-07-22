Plastic recycling firm launches global headquarters in S'pore

Sustainable materials engineering company Archwey officially launched its global headquarters in Singapore yesterday.

With a mission to rid the world of virgin plastics, the Netherlands-based holding group turns recycled plastic into products ranging from hangers to pill bottles.

Virgin plastic refers to new resin produced from natural gas or crude oil.

This comes as global plastic production amounts to some 400 million tonnes a year, yet only about 12 per cent is incinerated and around 9 per cent recycled, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

To tackle the issue, Archwey aims to double the amount of plastic waste that it cleans from 32,500 tonnes to 65,000 tonnes by the end of next year, said the company's chief executive Sjoerd Fauser at the company's headquarters in Raffles Place.

To do so, the group plans to create about 100 more green jobs, primarily in Singapore, in areas including finance and sales, he said.

Archwey's manufacturers are predominantly in South-east Asian countries such as Thailand and Vietnam, which is one of the reasons why the company has set up its global headquarters here, said Mr Fauser.

The firm currently manufactures products for its companies - Arch and Hook, Shieldler and PlasticBean - in more than 20 countries. These are then supplied to businesses such as Nike, Under Armour and Levi's.

The company is looking into eventually setting up a manufacturing facility here, said Mr Fauser.

Plastic waste remains an overwhelming concern for Singapore as space runs out in its only landfill.

In 2020, the island-state generated 860,000 tonnes of plastic waste, of which only 4 per cent was recycled, said Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who attended yesterday's launch.

He said: "Having companies like (Archwey) here is important, as being part of a green economy, the technology that they bring and the collaboration between the Government and companies like them makes a lot of difference both locally and beyond our shores as well."