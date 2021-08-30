Pivotal moves

Listed companies here have been venturing into new businesses since the pandemic hit, with the aim of generating additional streams of revenue.

Metal Component Engineering (MCE), for example, has pivoted to telemedicine and healthcare, while nutritional food company NutryFarm International now exports durians from Thailand to China.

Dukang Distillers has turned from making baijiu, a type of liquor, to selling kiwi fruit in China, while KTL Global went from distributing parts for the offshore and marine industry to fruit and seafood.

MCE's pivot from metal stamping to healthcare and telemedicine came amid spiking demand for telemedicine and the rise of health tech. "In the next five years, as data from devices like watches and apps becomes richer, the growth potential for healthtech will grow," said the firm's chief investment officer Ahillan Pupalasingam.

MCE officially made its foray into healthcare in June, after shareholders approved the acquisition of loss-making e-healthcare provider GainHealth for $4.25 million in cash and 13 million new discounted shares.

MCE operates a new clinic and e-pharmacy business in Singapore and Malaysia, and plans to expand into Indonesia. It will also develop healthtech services like smart hospitals in Indonesia. The company is eyeing growth through mergers and acquisitions, which could involve more fund-raising activity.

Mr Ahillan said MCE has found some synergies by working on retail pharmacy vending machines to assist the healthtech team.

NutryFarm's "thorny" venture this year was premised on a surge in demand for Thai durians in China, where the firm had already been hunting for growth opportunities in areas related to its existing business. Chief executive Cheng Meng also has seven years' experience in the durian trade. NutryFarm's original business involved distributing health foods and supplements.

NutryFarm reported revenue of HK$572.4 million (S$99 million) for the nine months ended June 30, up from HK$31 million in the same period the year before. Net profit came in at HK$18.7 million from losses of HK$9.22 million.

As at June 30, the firm had 1.15 billion yuan (S$239 million) of contracts to export durians, prompting shareholders to back the new business focus at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) this month.

Dukang Distillers, on the other hand, has disposed of its loss-making liquor-making business and is now a kiwi planting and distribution company under a new name: China Shenshan Orchard Holdings.

The kiwi business it acquired holds the use rights for eight orchards covering 6.5 million sq m, believed to be the largest domestic kiwi orchard in China.

Shareholders of the company, which is on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) watch list and under pressure to meet the bourse's financial requirements to remain listed, approved of the changes at a special general meeting in April.

Watch-listed KTL Global moved into the distribution and import of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as seafood, in Singapore, Malaysia and China following several acquisitions between June and this month.

This month, it announced that it is looking to enter the lab-grown diamond business.

The company has yet to convene an EGM to seek shareholder approval for the moves.

"Given the decline in income due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the board has assessed that there is an urgent need to inject a new revenue-generating business into the company," a KTL spokesman said.

The firm said there has been a general uptick in food demand and consumption in Singapore, and it expects revenue to rise following the diversification. This month, KTL also announced several management changes, including a new chief executive.

The stock has halted trading since Aug 10 in relation to a report by its statutory auditors. Last Thursday, KTL announced that its auditors had discovered potential fraud in its financial reports.

While diversifying into new areas is necessary for companies to grow or adapt to changing trends, shareholders stand to lose out if such ventures fail, experts said.

Professional investor Mano Sabnani said it is not uncommon for firms to change course or invest in new businesses. Several Singapore construction companies such as Soilbuild Construction and Lian Beng Group, for example, have successfully expanded into property investments. Boustead Singapore also expanded into healthcare.

"But troubled firms can also end up losing more money by diversifying into something totally new," he said. "This could happen if they fail to find a niche in the industry or rush to catch new opportunities now, only to run out of steam later. So shareholders must do their due diligence before approving such moves."

Mr Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners, said firms should ensure that any pivotal moves are "logical" and provide synergies such as cost-efficiencies to the original business.

"They should have a good reason for going into new sectors instead of focusing on strengthening their core business for post-pandemic recovery."

Investors must evaluate a company's reasons for changing course and understand the dynamics of the new business. "Shareholders should be aware, for example, that durians are seasonal and revenues could be volatile," Mr Tang said.

Mr Sabnani added that shareholders should look out for any change in controlling shareholders and management, and gauge if they are equipped with enough capital and skill sets to take the company forward.

Mr Terence Wong, founder and chief executive of Azure Capital, said investors should "walk away from the stock if they do not feel confident in the new business".

"Going into a new industry can be a leap of faith and it will take time for these moves to bear fruit," he said, adding that companies must regularly communicate changes to shareholders.

SGX listing rules require shareholder approval for major acquisitions and disposals that will result in a change in risk profile, said the exchange's spokesman.

Substantial transactions involving parties related to the directors, controlling shareholders or chief executive of the company also require shareholders' approval.

An independent financial adviser must also be appointed.

But associate professor of accounting Mak Yuen Teen at the National University of Singapore Business School said it is rare for companies that go into new businesses to do well.

While regulations exist to protect investors, these are currently too "porous and lax, enabling companies to find ways around them", he added.

Mr Tang said that whatever the case, investors should be proactive in "getting to know the management, reading a company's annual reports and researching the new industries".

"If you no longer understand or feel confident about the business you are invested in, a reasonable response will be to get out."