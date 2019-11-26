Pine Capital's executive chairman resigns

Financial services firm Pine Capital Group, which recently ended its legal tussle with a former chairman, announced yesterday that its latest executive chairman has left the company.

Mr Tomi-Jae Wanlun Tjio, 57, resigned for "personal matters" effective Nov 22, said a bourse filing by the Catalist-listed firm.

Previously the non-executive chairman, Mr Tjio was redesignated as executive chairman on Sept 12. He was also appointed chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit committee, while remaining as chairman of the nominating committee.

Pine Capital stated in the filing that there were no unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between Mr Tjio and the board of directors.

Mr Tjio was first appointed a new independent director in March, just as the firm's former interim chief executive and executive chairman Tan Choon Wee quit. The group called for an extraordinary general meeting in April to propose the removal of Mr Tan, who was then also CEO and director of Pine Capital's subsidiary, Advance Capital Partners Asset Management (ACPAM), from the ACPAM board.

Mr Tan sued the group, and Pine Capital subsequently started its own legal proceedings against him and other former directors and officers of ACPAM. Last month, Pine Capital and ACPAM reached a settlement with Mr Tan after mediation.

Trading in Pine Capital shares has been suspended since March.