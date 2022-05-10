Piccadilly Grand sells 77% of 407 units at average $2,150 psf

Piccadilly Grand, a joint residential project by City Developments Limited (CDL) and MCL Land, has sold 315 out of 407 units - or 77 per cent - at an average selling price of $2,150 per sq ft (psf).

All 315 buyers were first-time buyers, CDL said.

The development is one of the first major private residential projects to be launched since the Government's most recent round of property cooling measures on Dec 15, when the additional buyer's stamp duty was raised to 17 per cent from 12 per cent for Singaporeans buying their second property.

About 90 per cent of the buyers were Singaporeans, while the remaining were permanent residents and foreigners from countries including China, India and Malaysia, said CDL and MCL Land in a joint statement on Sunday.

Located in Northumberland Road, the 99-year leasehold development has three 23-storey towers. It also has a 1,500 sq m retail and space for food and beverage and a 500 sq m childcare centre on the ground floor. The development is linked to Farrer Park MRT station.

Apartments are priced from $1.06 million for a one-bedroom unit to $1.35 million for a two-bedroom unit, $1.79 million for a three-bedroomer, $2.74 million for a four-bedroom dual key unit, and more than $3 million for a 1,582 sq ft five-bedroom unit. Sizes range from 484 sq ft for a one-bedroom unit to 1,679 sq ft for a five-bedroom premium with a private lift. The one, two and three-bedroom units were the most popular at the launch weekend.

The project's average selling price (ASP) of $2,150 psf represents a new price benchmark for the Farrer Park (District 8) area, according to DBS Bank. The ASP is around 20 per cent above the average price of newer condo projects like Uptown@Farrer and Sturdee Residences, which have transacted at $1,820 psf in the past year.

The development marks the first collaboration between CDL and MCL Land. The strong take-up points to buyers' confidence in Singapore's economic and residential property market outlook, said MCL Land chief executive Tan Wee Hsien. CDL group chief executive Sherman Kwek said the "immensely positive" response to the project is a "strong testament" to the combined expertise of both CDL and MCL Land.

Still, DBS said it expects demand in the residential market to be less robust compared with last year as a result of higher uncertainties. These include rising interest rates, recession concerns and additional property cooling measures.

It estimates that an additional 9,000 new residential units could enter the market this year, adding that those with better school and transport connectivity, as well as those targeting the mass market or high-end segment, should see better demand.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

• Additional reporting by The Straits Times.