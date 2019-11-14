Philippine giant Ayala takes 20% stake in Yoma as Singapore firm swings to $60m Q2 loss

SINGAPORE - Myanmar-focused Yoma Strategic Holdings said on Thursday (Nov 14) that Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corporation has invested US$155 million for a maximum 20 per cent stake in the company, making it the second-largest shareholder.

Ayala will pay an issue price of S$0.45 per share, which represents a 37.7 per cent and 36.5 per cent premium over the volume-weighted average price of the shares traded on Nov 12 and Nov 13 respectively.

Ayala will also nominate its president and chief operating officer Fernando Zobel de Ayala to the board of Yoma Strategic.

Looking ahead, Yoma said the collaboration is significant and expected to "substantially strengthen" the group's foundation for future growth. It will allow the group to accelerate the expansion of its core businesses, along with leveraging the experience and expertise of Ayala as a strategic partner.

Separately on Thursday, Yoma announced a net loss of US$44.2 million (S$60.2 million) for its second quarter ended Sept 30, compared with a net profit of US$18.8 million a year ago.

This was mainly due to a previously disclosed a fair value loss recognition of about US$31.6 million in its plans to dispose of a China investment; and a drop in revenue for its real estate development segment, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Loss per share (LPS) for the quarter was 2.33 US cents, from earnings per share (EPS) of 0.99 US cent a year ago.

Revenue, meanwhile, fell 24.6 per cent to US$22.3 million, from US$29.5 million a year ago. The group's real estate development segment - which accounts for 23.6 per cent of total revenue - fell 68.2 per cent to US$5.3 million, from US$16.6 million a year ago.

This was partially offset by its consumer segment, which saw revenue more than double to US$8.2 million, from US$3.34 million a year ago.

No dividend was declared for the quarter, unchanged from a year ago. Yoma said its board had reviewed the group's requirements for ongoing operations and plans for growth, including the project timeline for Yoma Central and The Peninsula Yangon.

For the half year ended Sept 30, net loss stood at US$57.5 million, compared with a net profit of US$13.2 million a year ago. LPS was at 3.03 US cents, from an EPS of 0.7 cent the year prior. Meanwhile, revenue was down 19.2 per cent to US$40.8 million, from US$50.5 million the year prior.

Yoma shares closed flat at $0.325 on Wednesday, before the announcements were made.