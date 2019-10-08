Perennial unit seeks to file suit against Sakae's ex-director

Mainboard-listed property and healthcare firm Perennial Real Estate yesterday said its 50 per cent joint venture has applied to the court seeking leave to commence a claim for conspiracy against Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings and former Sakae Holdings director Andy Ong.

The claim involves joint venture TYN Investment Group's acquisition of TYN Investment Pte Ltd (TYNI) from ERC Holdings. TYNI owns the House of Tan Yeok Nee - which is gazetted as a national monument - at the junction of Penang Road and Clemenceau Avenue.

ERC Holdings was founded by Ong, a former director of TYNI and of Griffin, who was taken to court in August last year for allegedly committing offences, including criminal breach of trust and cheating, involving more than $20 million.

ERC Holdings reportedly had an 80 per cent stake in Gryphon Capital Management, which managed Griffin's real estate investments including commercial property Bugis Cube. Meanwhile, sushi restaurant chain operator Sakae was a minority shareholder of Griffin.

Sakae won a lawsuit in 2017 against Ong and his two associates; Sakae had alleged that Griffin's funds were used by the ERC group to finance the purchase of the House of Tan Yeok Nee as well as Big Hotel in Middle Road. The judge found Ong to be in breach of his fiduciary duties to Sakae and ordered that Griffin be liquidated.