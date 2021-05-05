Peloton to recall treadmills after reports of injuries, one death

Peloton's shares fell as much as 8.8 per cent over the recall.
NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Peloton said on Wednesday (May 5) it was recalling its Tread and Tread+ treadmills, reversing course after chief executive officer John Foley earlier urged owners of its machines only to check safety warnings following the death of a child in an accident.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in April warned consumers about the dangers of Peloton's Tread+ treadmills after reports of dozens of incidents of children being sucked beneath the treadmill.

In response, Peloton called CPSC's warning about its Tread+ "inaccurate and misleading", arguing there was no reason for children above 16 to stop using the machine.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+," Foley said in a statement.

"We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologise".

Peloton is issuing recalls for both its Tread and Tread+ treadmills, and has also stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+.

