Payment default by Legoland Korea flags risks for nation's developers

SEOUL -A missed debt payment by the developer of Legoland Korea theme park adds to difficulties faced by the nation's real estate market that is already weakened by surging interest rates. The amusement park opened in May just as turmoil in global debt markets made it much pricier for Korean borrowers including developers to refinance debt.

Commercial paper repackaging 205 billion won (S$207.9 million) of loans for the Legoland Korea project was not paid on the maturity date of Sept 29, according to backers of the project.

That constitutes a default, according to Korea Investors Service and Gangwon province, the north-eastern municipality where the park is located and the largest shareholder in the project's developer LL Development.

While South Korea's property woes may be dwarfed by those of China, Legoland Korea's missed debt payment is a reminder to global investors of the way that interest-rate hikes are battering once-booming real estate markets around the world.

A downturn in South Korea's property market may cause a 10 per cent decline in national house prices from their peak to trough, and that could prompt the central bank to pivot to rate cuts, according to Nomura analysts.

"There are already increased concerns over real estate project financing debt and lower-rated builders in Korea, and this event will likely further dent investor sentiment towards those sectors, raising their refinancing risks," said Samsung Securities credit analyst Kim Eun-gie in Seoul.

LL Development, the borrower of the loan and the developer of the amusement park, will file for receivership, according to Gangwon province.

The province still has an obligation to repay the loan and will meet it after LL Development's rehabilitation is arranged, a spokesman said.

The province will find a new developer that has sufficient assets and ability to normalise the project through the rehabilitation procedures, according to the spokesman.

BLOOMBERG