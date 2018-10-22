Pavilion Energy inks long-term charters of two low-carbon LNG carriers from BW Group

SINGAPORE - Temasek-owned Pavilion Energy has signed an agreement with energy shipping giant BW Group for the long-term charters of two liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs), which will bolster its capacity for long-haul trades between the Atlantic and Asia-Pacific regions.

This pair of LNGCs, to be built with engines boasting lower carbon footprints, are scheduled for delivery between 2019 and 2020. Long-term charters are typically for 10 years upwards.

They will add to Pavilion Energy's existing fleet, which includes two ocean-going carriers, BW Pavilion Vanda and BW Pavilion Leeara, owned by its joint venture with BW Group.

Pavilion Energy's group CEO Frédéric Barnaud said that the long-term charters on the two newest LNGCs "will strengthen the group's global LNG trading activities, especially on long-haul voyages from Atlantic liquefaction plants to Singapore and Asian markets".

The newbuild LNGCs will come with dual-fuel engines touted as consuming less fuel and thus emitting less carbon dioxide.

Such fuel savings can result in a reduction of about 23,300 tons tons of carbon dioxide emissions per vessel per year, equivalent to the combined emissions from 4,800 passenger cars annually, Pavilion said.