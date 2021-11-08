For Subscribers
Market Watch
Passage of US infrastructure Bill a big plus for equity markets
It will add to market buoyancy despite Fed's decision to start slowing asset purchases
The US Congress' passing of the US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion) infrastructure Bill proposed by President Joe Biden is one of the biggest positive market news coming through the weekend.
By most analysts' accounts, this should give a further fillip to the equity market, which has already climbed to record highs despite the US Federal Reserve's announcement that it would start slowing its US$120 billion of monthly asset purchases.
Topics: