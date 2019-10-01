Parkson unit repels claim over rent by Malaysian landlord

A unit of Parkson Retail Asia has taken issue with a legal claim in Malaysia of about RM1.5 million (S$496,000) by the landlord of its M Square Mall store.

The claim is for alleged outstanding rent and late payment charges, Parkson told the Singapore Exchange yesterday.

The department store operator has obtained an injunction restraining landlord Millennium Mall from acting on the notice and seeking a winding-up petition against the unit as long as it initiates either an arbitration or a legal proceeding against the landlord within 30 days from the Sept 27 court ruling, said Parkson.

The Malaysian court has ruled that the notice which Millennium Mall issued under the threat of winding up was an abuse of court process and has ordered it to reimburse the Parkson unit RM10,000 for legal costs, Parkson added.

Millennium Mall solicitors had sent the notice to the unit on July 17 after the unit lodged a lease termination notice on May 8 and ceased operations at the M Square Mall store on June 30, Parkson said in August.

The unit contended that its unpaid rent could be offset by money owed by Millennium Mall for its non-compliance of two settlement letters in relation to the same store.

Parkson said in its August disclosure that Millennium Mall's solicitors had given an undertaking to the court that the landlord would not file any winding-up petition against the unit until after a decision had been made on the injunction application.

But after the injunction had been filed, the unit received a legal letter from Millennium Mall alleging wrongful termination of its lease and claiming about RM77.9 million for reinstatement charges, rental charges for the lease period, double rental and ancillary charges.

Parkson said that the claimed amount was grossly inflated and disputed it. Millennium Mall did not proceed with legal action on this claim.

Parkson Retail Asia is on the Singapore Exchange's watch list. Its shares closed unchanged at 2.2 cents yesterday.